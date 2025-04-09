Groundbreaking ceremony held for new casino in Polson

POLSON — A project years in the making reached a major milestone Wednesday morning in Polson.

S&K Gaming in partnership with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes officially broke ground on a new casino.



“We’re breaking ground today, we’re moving forward on this project, we’re going to be under actual construction starting tomorrow, so it’s a great day, it’s a beautiful day," said S&K Gaming CEO Bryon Miller.

The 400 Horses Casino sits on the west side of Polson off highway 93 with Flathead Lake and the Mission Mountains as a backdrop.

“It’s just an excellent choice, great opportunity for our company to take advantage of," said Miller.

Miller said the new casino will be an economic boost for Lake County.

“The new casino should create about 75 additional jobs and that’s on top of the jobs that we already have at our existing property at Kwataqnuk, and so we will layer those on, we will grow our businesses, that will probably make us one of the bigger businesses outside of the tribe within the community.”

Miller said the new casino will be 35,000 square feet and built in phases with a soft opening planned for June of 2026.

“This is designed, intentionally designed to be able to add on an event center and a hotel as future phases as we move forward.”

Miller said revenue from the new casino will provide funding for tribal government operations and programs for the general welfare of the tribes and its members.