Hot Springs man dies in Sanders County crash

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MISSOULA — A 44-year-old man from Hot Springs died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near Thompson Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on Montana Secondary Highway 471 at mile marker 3.5.

The victim was headed northbound when he missed a curve and was thrown into a guardrail after the motorcycle fell to the ground and hit the road.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reports speed and alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

