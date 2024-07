KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is looking for information after a bighorn sheep was shot and wounded in Lincoln County.

The bighorn sheep was shot near Ross Creek Cedars Scenic Area south of Troy over the weekend. FWP reports the bighorn ewe was euthanized on July 21.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 406-291-6539 or visit the FWP violation reporting website. People may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.