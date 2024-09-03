Information sought on woman reported missing in Noxon area

THOMPSON FALLS — The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding a woman who was reported missing on Monday night.

Marlene Richardson, 64, was last known to be along Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 17 in the Noxon area.

A family member reported Marlene missing at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2024, after checking her home and the nearby area.

Marlene is 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds. She has gray hair that the Sheriff's Office notes might be shoulder length or slightly shorter than as seen in the provided photos.

She was last known to be wearing a blue bathrobe and hiking boots. No additional information about here clothing is available at this time.

Area residents are being asked to check their properties and any outbuildings for Marlene.

Anyone with information about Marlese is asked to contact 9-1-1 or call the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584 ext 3.