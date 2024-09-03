Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Information sought on woman reported missing in Noxon area

Marlene Richardson
Sanders County Sheriff's Office
Marlene Richardson
Marlene Richardson
Posted
and last updated

THOMPSON FALLS — The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding a woman who was reported missing on Monday night.

Marlene Richardson, 64, was last known to be along Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 17 in the Noxon area.

A family member reported Marlene missing at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2024, after checking her home and the nearby area.

Marlene Richardson

Marlene is 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds. She has gray hair that the Sheriff's Office notes might be shoulder length or slightly shorter than as seen in the provided photos.

She was last known to be wearing a blue bathrobe and hiking boots. No additional information about here clothing is available at this time.

NOXON MISSING WOMAN MAP

Area residents are being asked to check their properties and any outbuildings for Marlene.

Anyone with information about Marlese is asked to contact 9-1-1 or call the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584 ext 3.

More local news from KPAX
Hellgate High School

Missoula County

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Missoula's Hellgate High School

MTN News
East Missoula Crash 9324

Missoula County

Crash causing delays in East Missoula

MTN News
Construction Barrels

Missoula County

Roadwork beginning on Stephens and Orange in Missoula

MTN News
Neon Rodeo

Missoula County

Ink-lusivity: Missoula's Neon Rodeo Tattoo highlights community and acceptance

Emily Brown
Western MT Somke

Western Montana News

Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties (Sept. 2)

MTN News
Whitefish High School

Flathead County

Final information session for Whitefish School District bond proposals this week

Kiana Wilson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader