Lake County Commissioners approve preliminary Pablo subdivision application

PABLO — The initial plans for a 58-lot subdivision in Pablo were approved by Lake County Commissioners on Tuesday.

However, the approval came with conditions.

"This subdivision embodies some planning elements that don't always get observed. We have different areas on this property that lends itself to different things," Land Surveyor Marc Carstens said.

Now, 47.83 acres are one step closer to being developed by Dunham MT LLC after the commissioners' preliminary approval.

The plan allocates 10 commercial lots, 20 duplexes, 19 storage unit lots and eight lots with combined commercial and residential uses.

"It's important to me because it brings about two different styles of home sites. We have some duplex slots, but in our application, we've said that if you wanted to put a single family on that instead of a duplex, you can do that," Carstens said.

As for the storage units, Carstens said they're not like a smaller, household unit.

"What they are is a large structure storage where an individual could put his RV in there, his boat in there if that was what he was about, to use however he wishes," Carstens said.

Now, more people living next to Old Highway 93 means more traffic in the area.

The Lake County Planning Board said one condition for approval was a future traffic impact study if daily vehicle volume exceeds 650 trips.

A nearby resident mentioned the intersection of Old Highway 93 and Light Road is dangerous. Even though the developer's property doesn't extend to Light Road, they want to find a remedy.

"What we might do is we might change [the Old 93 curve] alignment to be a 90 degree T here where we could put in a stop sign and stop a stack of traffic in here to go out onto Light Road, but that's something that is going to come out of the county's involvement," Carstens said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Land Surveyor Marc Carstens shows a potential change to the Light Road, Old Highway 93 intersection

Since the subdivision includes parkland, another approval condition hinged on maintenance and who will pay for the upkeep so it doesn't fall on the county.

"We answered that as every lot pays their taxes, they're paying their fractional portion of the park," Carstens said.

Before construction starts, developers will have to come back to the planning board for building permits, final approval, and a concrete plan for services with Pablo Water and Sewer.

"We can then start getting our DEQ approval for the water, wastewater, and stormwater. After we get that, we can then install the water, wastewater, stormwater facilities, build the roads, and do a final plat," Carstens said.

Neither a construction timeline or lot costs have been confirmed at this time.