Lincoln County flooding update (Dec. 12)

LIBBY — Lincoln County Emergency Management is providing an update on flooding impacts and the ongoing response efforts.

Several local, state, and federal agencies are continuing to work together to protect public safety, assess damage, and guide recovery efforts.

Bridge inspectors will be assessing infrastructure conditions, as at least five bridges have been damaged or destroyed. Officials report the 5th Street Bridge, which remains closed on Friday due to safety concerns, remains a top priority. A detailed incident map with roadway and bridge information is available here.

Water System and Safety Updates

City of Libby Boil Order: The boil water order for the City of Libby remains in effect. Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or dishwashing.

Flower Creek Reservoir: The Flower Creek Reservoir remains intact and fully operational.

Sheltering Resources

The American Red Cross has established a shelter at the Libby Assembly of God, 105 Collins Avenue in Libby.

Pets are welcome outside of the facility under the owner’s control.

Arrangements have been made at J. Neils Memorial Park for large animals and livestock. People are asked to coordinate with Dallas Bowe at 406-291-2341.

Public Safety Reminders

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution around floodwaters and saturated areas:

