City of Missoula pushes back zoning code adoption to allow for more public input

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is looking to update its zoning codes with the Unified Development Code, which fits in line with the city’s land use plan that was adopted last year.

The final consideration for adoption will take place on Jan. 26, 2025, but there will be several public meetings beforehand.

The first reading will take place during the Missoula City Council meeting on Dec. 15, which will be followed by a working session on Dec. 17.

Then, in the new year, a pre-public hearing will be held on Jan. 7, 2026, followed by a public hearing on Jan. 12, 2026.

Additional working sessions will be held on Jan. 14, 2026, and Jan. 21, 2026.

All meetings are open to the public. You can find where and when the meetings are on the Missoula City Council’s website.