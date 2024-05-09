Watch Now
Mineral County armed kidnapping incident

Victim was taken from Superior and found in St. Regis
Posted at 6:08 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 20:08:56-04

SUPERIOR — A suspect accused of kidnapping a person from Superior to St. Regis Wednesday is in custody.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Facebook page, the suspect is accused of an armed kidnapping that happened at approximately 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8th.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says the victim was believed to have been taken to the St. Regis area.

Deputies responded to the area with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle was located in St. Regis where it turned off and parked near the St. Regis School.

The St. Regis School was immediately notified and the school was put on lockdown.

Law enforcement officers arrested the suspect without incident, and the victim was rescued without injury.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

