Missoula officials release debris drop off information

MISSOULA — Missoula officials have released areas where residents can drop off storm debris from Wednesday's storm at no cost.

Public Works departments are working to clear debris from public streets and roads, as well as other public rights-of-way.

People are asked not to call 9-1-1 to report trees blocking the right-of-way.

City residents can report downed trees at www.missoulaparks.org or by phone at 406-552-6253.

The City has designated six free drop sites for storm-damaged vegetation.

Residents are encouraged to wait until streets are cleared and power is restored before bringing storm vegetation to the dump sites.

For boulevard trees located between the sidewalk and curb (and any public tree located in City right-of-way):



If tree debris is near utility lines, please stay away and call Northwestern Energy at 1-888-467-2669.

If tree debris is blocking the sidewalk or street, and you can safely move it to the boulevard, please do so, and report the debris at www.missoulaparks.org or by phone at 406-552-6253.

move it to the boulevard, please do so, and report the debris at www.missoulaparks.org or by phone at 406-552-6253. Report trees with hanging or hazardous limbs to Parks and Recreation at 406-552-6253.

Property damage from City-owned trees: Please document the damage with photographs and phone 406-552-6253 to report the damage.

Drop storm-damaged tree debris at one of these drop points: (Storm debris only, no yard waste or other materials.)

PRIMARY DROP SITE: Garden City Compost, 1125 Clark Fork Ln. Mon. – Sat., 8 am – 5 pm,

SECONDARY SITES

Fort Missoula Regional Park, 36th St Parking lot McCormick Park, east lot Playfair Park, West lot, north of ballfields FMRP “Larchmont Triangle” – open space west of Larchmont parking lot, off of Post Siding Rd. FMRP Ponds – open space at the dead end of 40 th Av.



Trees on private property:

Debris from trees on private property is the responsibility of the homeowner.

If tree debris is blocking the sidewalk or street, and you can safely move it to the boulevard, please do so. Removal is the responsibility of the property owner.

If tree debris is blocking the street and cannot be moved, please call 911.

Residents may use the drop sites listed above after the “emergency travel only” advisory is lifted.

For a list of certified arborists to assist in private tree debris removal, visit www.missoulaparks.org.

Additional volunteers are needed to assist people with private tree debris. If you can help, email parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us.