Montana Food Bank Network partners with Republic Services to expand volunteer operations

MISSOULA — The Montana Food Bank Network has partnered with Republic Services to enhance its volunteer operations through a new dedicated packing space, funded by a $225,000 Republic Services Neighborhood Promise grant.

"We're the only statewide food bank in Montana and we're supporting over 330 locations that are food banks, food pantries, senior center shelters and schools," said Bill Matthews, chief development officer with Montana Food Bank Network.

The new volunteer space will streamline the process for packing large bulk items like rice and pasta. The Montana Food Bank Network was one of just 15 organizations nationwide to receive the Republic Services Neighborhood Promise grant.

"They actually have helped fund our new volunteer space as part of the republic services neighborhood promise grant, so we're really excited to have them be apart of this and be here today," Matthews said.

Catherine Bernhardt, General Manager with Republic Services, said the partnership represents an opportunity to give back to the local community.

"We really wanted it to be a cornerstone here in Missoula," Bernhardt said.

The partnership also provides Republic Services employees with hands-on volunteer opportunities to see their community impact firsthand.

"It serves as an opportunity for our team to actually give back and be apart of it versus us donating a container or donating money to an organization to really see the impact and walk away and being proud the work we are doing," Bernhardt said.

"So that anytime other volunteer groups come through, other businesses come through they can see this partnership alive in action," Bernhardt said.

Matthews said the expanded volunteer space will accommodate more volunteers to support the organization's mission of fighting hunger across Montana.

"It's a big deal, it's a great process to go through with the republic service staff they really championed us here and Montana and we're just grateful to continue that partnership," Matthews said.

The Montana Food Bank Network welcomes volunteers and encourages interested individuals to contact their volunteer coordinator.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.