Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, June 5, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A Montana company wants to build a 97-slip marina in Bigfork Bay, sparking community debate over development and public access. Now, the Flathead Conservation District is waiting for additional engineering reports before deciding on the permit application. (Read the full story)

Western Montana animal shelters are stretched beyond capacity after law enforcement confiscated nearly 90 animals from an alleged neglect case in Corvallis. The shelters are in a holding pattern while charges are pending, while the animals being held as evidence until a court order releases them. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula plans to purchase 28 acres of historic Milwaukee rail corridor land from the airport authority for $100,000. The land would help bridge a gap in the planned Great American Rail Trail, though the actual trail expansion is still years away. (Read the full story)