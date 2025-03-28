Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, March 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Whitefish ski patrol unionized to advocate for better wages and job security last March, but a year later — they are still negotiating their first contract with Whitefish Mountain Resort. Union representatives emphasize the need for livable wages and job stability, as ski patrol workers often struggle to afford living in the Flathead Valley. Resort officials said they’re hoping to come to a resolution soon. (Read the full story)

Former emergency room doctor Tyler Hurst appeared in Missoula District Court on Thursday, facing multiple charges of sexual assault against at least 15 patients at Community Medical Center between 2017 and late 2023. His trial is scheduled for next February, with ongoing discussions regarding the handling of sensitive information related to the alleged victims. (Read the full story here)

Missoula Montana Airport is scheduled to reveal phase two of its terminal renovations on May 15, which will include new baggage carousels and a relocated rental car center. Following these updates, the runway will undergo maintenance from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, resulting in a temporary closure for all flights. (Read the full story)