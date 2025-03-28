Runway renovations planned for Missoula's airport

MISSOULA — It has been three years since the Missoula Montana Airport opened its first new terminal. Now phase two is on track for a May 15th debut just in time for summer.

“The big things in phase two are going to be our two baggage carousels," Tim Damrow, the airport's deputy director, said.

But when that major project is complete, another major project begins.

“So we're going to be closing our primary runway, that's runway 1230,” Damrow said.

The runway will close for renovations from Sept. 2-7. It's a five-day closure where no flights will take off or land.

"The bid we did receive was from Schellinger Construction out of Columbia Falls for $18 million and change to complete the scope of work required for the runway," Damrow said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Missoula Montana Airport

He told MTN there is nothing wrong with the runway, but proper maintenance is required.

“As you can imagine, everything on the airport has a different life cycle, typically we see 20 years or so," Damrow said.

For those looking to travel in September, online booking will reflect the runway closure dates.

The renovated runway reopens on Sept. 7 and airport officials say they're looking forward to everyone enjoying the new facilities and revamped runway.

"That's the best part of our job, coming in and seeing smiling faces coming off aircraft," Damrow said.