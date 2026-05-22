Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 22, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

SHOP developers are seeking $16.9 million in tax increment funding from Kalispell to redevelop the Kalispell Center Mall, which would involve demolishing the Herberger's building and creating four new development sites. The project would extend 3rd Avenue West through the property and is projected to generate $22.2 million in tax revenues over time. (Read the full story)

The Glacier National Park Conservancy is asking the public to help name a new 9-year-old chestnut horse that will join the park's 66-animal stock team. Name submissions are being accepted until May 25, with finalists going to a public vote from May 28 to June 4. (Read the full story)

Alberton School District Superintendent Amanda Cyr was named Western Montana superintendent of the year after turning around the district's test scores from the lowest to highest rankings in just one year. The dramatic improvement saved both the middle and high schools from potential state takeover. (Read the full story)