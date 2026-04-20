Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 20, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a train collided with their vehicle early Sunday morning at the Beckwith Street crossing in Frenchtown. Both occupants were trapped and had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle, while the train crew remained uninjured. (Read the full story)

A suspicious device, that was found during a highway cleanup, prompted authorities to shut down a section of Highway 209 and issue a shelter-in-place order for residents near Bigfork on Saturday. The device was later determined to contain no dangerous materials, and the area has since reopened. (Read the full story)

A Flathead County man who received a DUI in October 2024 has started Big Sky Sobriety Shuttle LLC — a free ride service operating 24/7 to help intoxicated people get home safely. The founder, Adam Bruzza, operates the service from his personal pickup truck and works with local bars to prevent others from making the same mistake he did. (Read the full story)