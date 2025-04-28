Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Loyola Senior Reynolds Johnston delivered a standout performance in the basketball state championship, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and dedicating the game and his success to his late mother, Bernice — who passed away last August. As the Loyola Rams celebrated their historic three-peat, Johnston was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row. (Read the full story)

On Saturday, authorities recovered the body of 39-year-old Megan Babbitts from the Clark Fork River near Quartz Flats Rest Area after she was reported missing. Babbitts was last seen in Missoula on Friday morning, and her vehicle was later found near the rest area. The body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. (Read the full story)

M-80 Chicken has announces its transitioning from a food truck to a new restaurant in Downtown Missoula, taking over the historic location of The Shack. The owners, Mckenna Cramer and Nick Jackson, aim to maintain their chicken-centric menu with an inviting atmosphere for the community — all while preserving The Shack's quirky charm. (Read the full story)

