Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 6, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Ryman Street early Sunday, leading to attempted homicide and criminal endangerment charges against two men. One suspect was hospitalized while the other was interviewed by detectives after officers found shell casings, bullet strikes on a vehicle and a handgun. (Read the full story)

The Mineral County community gathered at Superior High School on Saturday for the first annual Guns Vs. Hoses game, pitting local law enforcement against the county’s fire departments. The event was organized to to support and fundraise money for retired Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Smalley, who's been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. (Read the full story)

Hundreds of children and parents participated in a special Easter egg drop event, featuring a helicopter flown by the Easter Bunny, that showered a lawn with more than 10,000 eggs in Missoula. Lead Pastors Heath and Kim McCoy have hosted the event for three years at Christian Life Center, along with food trucks and petting zoo animals. (Read the full story)