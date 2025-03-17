Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday:

After winning the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana Grizzlies held a watch party Sunday to celebrate the team earning a No. 14 seed in the NCAA men's tournament, and the announcement of the team's first match-up against No. 3 Wisconsin on Thursday in Denver. (Read the full story)

Communities near Bonner are reflecting on the removal of the Milltown Dam, that was removed in 20088 due to heavy metal contamination. On Sunday, residents and former officials discussed the dam's impact over its century-long existence — and the successful cleanup that transformed the area into Milltown State Park. (Read the full story)

