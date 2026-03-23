Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 23, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A Hamilton couple is solving rural Montana's transportation gap one ride at a time. Tammy and Chris McQuigg's company, Bitterroot Rides, offers 24/7 affordable transportation from Sula to Missoula and beyond — serving seniors, veterans and anyone in need of a lift. (Read the full story)

Construction has resumed on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell, with crews expanding the road from three to five lanes between Hutton Ranch Road and Whitefish Stage Road. Drivers should expect at least 15-minute delays through the construction zone, while the project is expected to wrap up later this year. (Read the full story)

Girl Scout cookie season is officially underway in Montana and Wyoming, with local troops setting up booths at stores across the Flathead Valley. Cookie sales help fund troop activities, trips and service projects for scouts like those in Kalispell's Troop 3358. (Read the full story)