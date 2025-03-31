Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 31, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Missoula's Franklin to the Fort neighborhood will soon see the addition of a shared-use path, as part of the initiative Neighborways, aimed at addressing safety concerns stemming from the area's lack of sidewalks. The project was inspired by resident Kate Wilburn’s concerns after witnessing several accidents in her neighborhood. (Read the full story)

Amidst financial struggles, the Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter is raffling off 32 acres of land in hopes of staying open after ending its contract with the county. Low on funds, the shelter partnered with a local property owner to raffle off the land for $20 a ticket. The shelter will sell 100,000 tickets until July 31. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula has finalized its land use plan but now faces challenges following a recent Gallatin County court ruling regarding public participation in land use decisions. City Attorney Ryan Sudbury said the city will continue to push forward with affordable housing development despite the ruling. The case argues that the Montana Land Use Planning Act is unconstitutional due to a lack of public input. (Read the full story)