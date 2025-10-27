Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, October 27, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The family of Spokane Dealership Owner Dan Arrota identified him as the victim of the fatal plane crash in Lincoln on Friday night. Arrota's wife said he was flying to Montana for a hunting trip with his brothers, and authorities confirmed he crashed about a half-mile from the Lincoln landing strip. The incident is still under investigation. (Read the full story)

Flathead County Search & Rescue celebrated 75 years of service this weekend, recognizing the dozens of volunteers who have been on call for 24 hours a day all year long. Consisting of 50 volunteers, the group's mission is to search for missing or injured people in the county and surrounding areas — doing their best to bring them home. (Read the full story)

Because there hasn't been a dedicated animal control officer for the Bitterroot Valley in five years, the Bitter Root Humane Association and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office teamed up to share response duties for animal control incidents. The Sheriff's Office hasn't indicated whether it plans on hiring a dedicated animal control officer in the future. (Read the full story)