Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, July 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Wednesday morning, Missoula Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Cooper Street, where they found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Investigators later located a connected vehicle and detained its occupants. As a result, 27-year-old Josef Manchester was remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility on preliminary charges, including assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. (Read the full story)

Nearly eight months after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a family near Bigfork, killing 33-year-old Wyatt Potts and his unborn child, Teressa Brandt remains hospitalized following over 70 days in a coma and more than 50 surgeries. A jury trial is tentatively set for September 8 for 41-year-old Dal Segall of Corvallis, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and three counts of negligent vehicular assault. (Read the full story)

A Hamilton man was detained after a deadly shooting south of town Tuesday. Ravalli county Sheriff Steve Holton said 55-year-old Scott Paul Peratis was arrested for deliberate homicide. The victim, now identified as 52-year-old David Earl Connors, is from Simi Valley, California. Investigators are still working the case but believe this appears to be an isolated incident. (Read the full story)