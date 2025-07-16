KALISPELL — It’s been nearly eight months since a suspected drunk driver crashed into a family near Bigfork, killing 33-year-old Wyatt Potts, his unborn child, and leaving Teressa Brandt fighting for her life.

A jury trial is tentatively set for September 8 for 41-year-old Dal Segall of Corvallis.

Flathead families seek justice months after fatal DUI crash

The victims' families want to make sure justice is served and that their voices are fully heard.

“He’s not had to face us, they’ve done everything over Zoom so that he didn’t even have to look at our faces and face in any way what he’s done, and it just doesn’t seem right,” said Wyatt Potts' Stepdad, Rick Latta.

Dal Segall has pleaded not guilty to one felony charge of Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence and three felony counts of Negligent Vehicular Assault.

Teressa Brandt’s sister, Amanda Sharpe, said her family has heard little information from the district attorney’s office regarding whether the case will make it to trial.

“If there’s a plea deal going, we are not getting a say in it either as the victims’ families, and we need to continue to fight to get justice for these guys, because we’ve had no say in it all at this point,” said Sharpe.

Flathead families seek justice after tragic fatal crash

Segall is currently out on bail but is tentatively scheduled to begin a jury trial in Flathead County District Court on September 8.

Latta said his family wants to see Segall face a jury of his peers.

“Let’s at least bring into the open and let him face what he’s done, let the evidence come out and see what’s happened and work the way our system was created to work,” said Latta.

Sharpe said Teressa spent more than 70 days in a coma and has undergone more than 50 surgeries as she continues to receive care in a nursing home.

“The only one who’s been incarcerated since December 1 is Teressa, and Wyatt’s gone, and so we want to see justice served.”