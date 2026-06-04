Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, June 4, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Two researchers from Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton were charged Tuesday with conspiring to smuggle monkeypox viral pathogens into the U.S.. Vincent Munster, a senior researcher, and Claude Kwe, a research fellow, appeared in federal court in Missoula Wednesday facing the federal charges. (Read the full story)

A 57-year-old Kalispell man, Kenneth Ardagna, was fatally shot by Flathead County Sheriff's deputies at Emery Bay Campground near Hungry Horse Reservoir on May 29. The officer-involved shooting occurred after deputies responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at the campground. (Read the full story)

Incumbent Brian Heino defeated challenger Evie Cahalen to remain Flathead County Sheriff after serving in the role since 2019. Heino, who has 23 years of experience at the sheriff's office, will run unopposed in the general election and plans to continue building community relationships. (Read the full story)