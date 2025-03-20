Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, March 20, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here is a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

March Madness officially starts today, and the night before the Big Dance, the spirit of the NCAA Tournament was alive as ever at Rock Bottom Brewing in Denver — where University of Montana alumni gathered to celebrate the Grizzlies before their game against Wisconsin. Attendees, including former players and alumni, emphasized the excitement the tournament brings and the sense of camaraderie that can be felt. (Read the full story)

The Florence-Carlton School District's decision to switch to a four-day school week has sparked community concern over childcare challenges, leading to a lawsuit by one parent who alleges violations of several Montana laws in the decision-making process. The school board denies that — stating the decision had been years in the making and the public had the opportunity to weigh in. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, a fire at the former HuHot restaurant in Missoula resulted in a total loss of the building after the roof collapsed during firefighting efforts. No injuries were reported and a joint investigation by Missoula fire and the police department is underway following extensive efforts that began early morning, lasting until 3 p.m.. (Read the full story)

