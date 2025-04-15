Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here is a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Cody H. Carr, a 30-year-old Kalispell man, was found guilty of seven poaching-related charges, including unlawful possession and overlimit hunting. The investigation, led by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, showed he illegally killed three whitetail deer in the North Fork of the Flathead in November 2023. (Read the full story)

During its Monday night meeting, Missoula City Council voted to approve reducing the maximum sidewalk assessment for homeowners to $3,500 and provided a $20,000 neighborhood improvement grant. In attendance was the Native Youth Council — a group of indigenous high school students focused on addressing mental health issues in their community. Council also added amendments to the Parking Commission's jurisdictional area. (Read the full story)

Downtown Missoula has launched 10 new wayfinding kiosks, designed to help residents and visitors discover the city’s history — including the transformation of Caras Park from a junkyard to a community space. Detailed with maps and historical insights, they provide a free and engaging way to learn what makes Missoula so unique. (Read the full story)

