Sidewalk assessment maximum decrease & a $20,000 neighborhoods grant approved by Missoula City Council

MISSOULA — On Monday night, Missoula City Council met and voted to approve decreasing the maximum of sidewalk assessments and to provide a $20,000 grant for neighborhood improvements.

The meeting in part began with a presentation from the All Nations Health High School Engagement Program, specifically the Native Youth Council. The Native Youth Council is made up of indigenous high schoolers from the Missoula area. They come together to come up with solutions to address the biggest issue that they see for their generation — mental health.

The Missoula City Council then voted unanimously to approve their consent agenda, which included the sidewalk assessment maximum and neighborhood improvements grant.

The resolution that sets how much the city and property owner split the cost of sidewalks was amended to now decrease the maximum the property owner of a one or two family home will pay - up to $3,500.

The $20,000 neighborhood improvements grant would disperse up to $6,000 for neighborhood councils, neighborhood organizations or anyone pursuing a project to improve their neighborhood.

Council also approved amending the way the Parking Commission’s jurisdictional area is determined, now allowing City Council to change the jurisdictional boundaries of the Parking Commission.