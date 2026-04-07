Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A judge raised Alfred Flamond's bail from $200,000 to $500,000 at a packed Kalispell courtroom Monday, where he faces felony charges for critically injuring 16-year-old Hazel Alexander in a stolen car crash. Alexander suffered severe injuries including a broken femur, shattered pelvis, traumatic brain injury and stroke. (Read the full story)

Two men are in custody after an incident during bar closing hours in Missoula Sunday morning, where one man was struck by a vehicle and responded by firing multiple gunshots. Laurent Mugondozi, 36, faces DUI and criminal endangerment charges for intentionally hitting Anthony Brodie with his car, while Brodie faces attempted deliberate homicide for shooting at the vehicle. (Read the full story)

A judge is reviewing whether 2017 misconduct allegations against Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke must be disclosed under the Brady law, with a sealed evidentiary hearing scheduled for May 13 in Mineral County. The hearing will determine if the allegations, from when Funke was a Lake County deputy, must be shared with defense attorneys in criminal cases. (Read the full story)