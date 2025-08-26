Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Authorities have identified the teenager who drowned after falling off a boat in Flathead Lake over the weekend as a 16-year-old boy from Kalispell. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near Lakeside shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, and the boy’s body was located by sonar and recovered from the water on Sunday. (Read the full story)

One person was hospitalized after a seven-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 40 near Whitefish on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the collision occurred when a vehicle pulled into oncoming traffic — the condition of the individual transported to the hospital has not been released. (Read the full story)

An electronic dance music and camping festival planned for Labor Day weekend in Victor has been postponed for a year due to potential legal action from neighbors concerned about environmental, traffic and safety issues. The Lovers and Lunatics Festival, originally set for The Property bike park, will issue refunds as organizers work on finding a new venue for 2026. (Read the full story)