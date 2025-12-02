Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Kolten Ronald Ewart, 22, appeared in Missoula District Court on Monday for 13 felony charges including rape, prostitution of a child, sexual assault and fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs in incidents spanning from October 2024 to May 2025. If convicted on all counts, Ewart faces up to 330 years in prison and fines exceeding $314,500. His arraignment is scheduled for today at 9 a.m.. (Read the full story)

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed that the state's first influenza death of the 2025-2026 season has occurred in Missoula County, with seven reported cases in the county since October. Statewide, Montana has recorded 234 influenza cases, six hospitalizations and one death. (Read the full story)

After receiving eviction notices due to redevelopment plans in 2024, all 26 households in Evergreen's Spring Creek Mobile Park were successfully relocated by June of this year. Organizations like NeighborWorks Montana and the Whitefish Community Foundation raised over $160,000 to provide each household $5,000 in relocation assistance for security deposits, down payments and first month's rent. (Read the full story)