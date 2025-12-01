26 households successfully relocated from Spring Creek Mobile Park in Evergreen

EVERGREEN — Residents of Spring Creek Mobile Park in Evergreen were given eviction notices in the spring of 2024 after new owners announced plans to bring in new homes and develop the property out of the flood plain.

As of June 2025, all 26 households in Spring Creek were successfully moved into new housing situations thanks to a relocation fund set up through NeighborWorks Montana and the Whitefish Community Foundation.

“Like pulling teeth out of a shark underwater, it can be done, but good luck, you’re going to have to save and look everywhere you can, drive around the neighborhoods, look for what’s out there, find for sale signs, start searching in that way,” said former Spring Creek Mobile Park resident John Wallace.

Wallace had lived in Spring Creek Mobile Park with his wife and two children for nine years when he received an eviction notice in the spring of 2024 saying he had one year to find new housing.

“I scrimped and saved as much as I could and pulled a few hairs, if you will, to get out of there and into this because I had no other option, because otherwise, I would be out on the streets and with a family. I can’t do that,” said Wallace.

In May of 2024, Wallace and his neighbors attended a meeting hosted by Neighborworks Montana, a nonprofit focused on finding housing solutions for Montanans.

“And one of the biggest pieces was that they were really appreciative of being able to have a sounding board and having that support,” said NeighborWorks Montana Cooperative Housing Director Danielle Bundrock.

Bundrock said her team quickly realized that most residents at Spring Creek Mobile Park were getting by on low or fixed incomes and would need financial support to find new housing.

“We were able to partner with the Whitefish Community Foundation and fundraise over $160,000 locally to be able to provide relocation assistance to those 26 households that were remaining here in the park,” said Bundrock.

Each household was given $5,000 for relocation assistance, which could be used for a security deposit, a down payment, or the first month’s rent.

“So being able to have that amount to put down and move forward into that new housing was a big relief for them,” said Bundrock.

Wallace was able to use the funds to put a down payment on a new trailer just a couple of miles from Spring Creek Mobile Park.

“Anyone and everyone that helped, we appreciate it, my family appreciates it quite a bit, I’m sure all the other families that got the help appreciate it as well,” said Wallace.

More information on Spring Creek Park relocation assistance, including a Case Study done by NeighborWorks Montana, can be found here.