Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A fatal crash happened on Interstate 90 near Ninemile on Monday, blocking the right westbound lane temporarily. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 81, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. (Read the full story)

A Winter Storm Resource Center opened in Libby on Monday, hoping to help those affected by major flooding and wind earlier this month. The center, located at the Libby Memorial Events Center, is open to the public from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday. (Read the full story)

A new reunification apartment complex created by the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority and CSKT Child Protective Services is planned to open next year in Ronan, seeking to create a safe space for families working towards reunification with their children. The 12-unit complex will provide mental health services, addiction recovery support and life skills training. (Read the full story)