Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

All childcare providers have now been relocated after being forced to evacuate the Cold Springs School building last month due to structural issues. Two providers moved to the Jefferson School, while others relocated to local churches. Missoula County Public Schools is currently working with contractors to assess damages for each classroom. (Read the full story)

Season ticketholders have until 2 p.m. today to claim $36 tickets for the FCS quarterfinal game in Missoula this weekend. General tickets go on sale on Wednesday, starting at $45. The Montana Grizzlies face the South Dakota Coyotes at 1:30 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. (Read the full story)

A organization in Polson is pairing Native youth with Native mentors through a 12-year commitment program aimed at breaking generational cycles. Aimed at supporting children throughout the Mission Valley, Friends of the Children of Western Montana offers four hours of weekly support through tutoring and activities. (Read the full story)