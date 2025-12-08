Childcare providers from Cold Springs School relocated

MISSOULA — Several childcare providers who operated in the Cold Springs School building were told to vacate their spaces last month after issues with the building’s structure were found.

At the time of our first report, the providers were uncertain about what the future held for them. Now, though, according to United Way, the providers have relocated.

Watch previous coverage: Childcare providers told to vacate Missoula's Cold Springs School due to building issues

Two of the providers remain in a separate wing of the building, one that was built at a different time than the main structure, and two other providers were relocated to Jefferson School.

The new location has been secured for at least six months and the providers will not be charged rent.

A final provider has moved to a local church and will be expanding her operation.

Meanwhile, Missoula County Public Schools is working with contractors to open up the ceiling of each classroom to assess the structural issues.

Each classroom must be evaluated as they are modular units.