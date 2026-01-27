Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Two dogs were rescued on Flathead Lake Monday morning after being stuck on ice and open water near Kings Point. Polson Rural Fire District and Lake County Search and Rescue responded and sent four rescuers out, but the dogs were able to swim to shore safely before they reached them. Officials urge people to not follow animals into the water and to call 911 instead. (Read the full story)

Missoula officials clarified their role in federal immigration enforcement during a Monday night city council meeting, with Mayor Andrea Davis ensuring the public that city police don't ask about immigration status during traffic stops or other interactions. Police Chief Michael Colyer emphasized his officers follow identification requirements that federal agents don't always use, noting no known ICE activity has occurred in Missoula recently (Read the full story)

More than 4,000 people have signed a petition opposing Riverside Contracting's proposed gravel pit near the Blackfoot River, as developers and Missoula County Commissioners continue discussing the project. While the county has paused the zoning application and asked for more specifics from developers, groups opposing the project called for public meetings and additional safeguards against development in the area. (Read the full story)