Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

As the government shutdown reaches four weeks today, 80,000 Montanans are facing cuts to their SNAP benefits on Nov. 1. While food banks brace for increased demand, organizations like Stevensville's Pantry Partners and the Montana Food Bank Network are stocking up on supplies to address the $14 million monthly gap. (Read the full story)

Prompted by the death of a Billings man who fell off of a chairlift from gusty winds at Red Lodge Mountain last March, ski officials reinforced the Triple Chair ski lift towers and also installed wind monitoring equipment. Safety improvements were completed after a third-party inspection and approval from the U.S. Forest Service, according to the general manager. (Read the full story)

Yellowstone National Park closed all of the roads South of Mammoth Hot Springs after more than 30 weather-related vehicle accidents and slide-offs occurred on Sunday night. The closure remained in effect through Monday as crews worked to clear snow and ice, but the road between Gardiner and Cooke City is now open. (Read the full story)