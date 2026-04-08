Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Court documents reveal new details about Sunday's Downtown Missoula shooting between Laurent Mugondozi and Anthony Brodie, who had been feuding for five months and fought twice before the incident. Mugondozi faces DUI and assault charges while Brodie is charged with criminal endangerment after the vehicle ramming and gunfire incident on Ryman Street. (Read the full story)

Nancy King left Missoula in her 20s because she couldn't afford housing, a story shared by many teachers and workers who've been priced out. To help combat this issue, Missoula County has approved a new workforce housing policy using tax-increment financing to develop affordable housing infrastructure — excluding luxury homes and similar developments. (Read the full story)

A unique partnership between the City of Polson and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is rebuilding the eroded shoreline at Salish Point Park on Flathead Lake with a natural crescent design. The two-week project replaces an 18-year-old "dynamic equilibrium beach" that has suffered erosion — using an approach that works with nature rather than against it. (Read the full story)