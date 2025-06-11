Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A man from New Jersey was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday after visitors approached it too closely in the Upper Geyser Basin. The incident resulted in minor injuries and he was treated at the scene. This marks the second bison-related injury in Yellowstone this year. (Read the full story)

Officials are urging visitors to secure food and other attractants after a black bear was euthanized and two others are being monitored in Glacier National Park — following separate incidents. The euthanized 4-year-old female bear had become aggressively food-conditioned, while another bear and cub ate from an unattended backpack, resulting in a closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road. (Read the full story)

Lake County has rescinded its petition to withdraw from PL 280, allowing both tribal and county law enforcement to receive state funding. This decision comes after a legislative bill, passed in 2025, allocated up to $6 million for law enforcement efforts. Commissioner Bill Barron expressed cautious optimism while awaiting the first funding check of $250,000 to solidify the partnership. (Read the full story)

