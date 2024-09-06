Polson explosion sends three to the hospital

POLSON — At 9:14 Thursday morning the City of Polson Fire Department received a dispatch of a structure fire near the intersection of Highway 93 and 4th Street East. In under 5 minutes crews arrived on the scene and found light smoke coming from the roof and heavy smoke in the building.

Construction crews were on scene working on the building at the time of the incident. Crews stated that some type of explosion had occurred. Three individuals were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Polson Fire Department fire damage was contained to the unit of origin and did not spread to the rest of the building.

Fire suppression and overhaul operations continued until around 11:30 a.m. after which the building was turned back over to the owners.

There was a total of 7 apparatus with 27 personal on the scene, there are no fire fighter injuries reported.

Polson Rural Fire District, Polson Emergency Services, Lake County of Emergency Management, Polson Police, Lake County Dispatch and Mission Valley Power all assisted in the response to the incident.