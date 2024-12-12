Potomac-based Last Best Vet bringing veterinarian services to you

OVANDO — For people in rural areas, it can be tough to get to town. Especially in the winter when the roads get slick.

Through their mobile clinic, Last Best Vet can help pets in need in Missoula and Powell Counties by coming to you.

"Just getting to Highway 200 is a big deal in the winter. It's very icy at our house and we live up in the mountains." For Jan Dougherty, getting to where the roads are plowed and safe to drive; let alone a vet appointment, is an ordeal. Dougherty continued, "So, we walked the two miles out to where my car is parked and drove to Ovando."

Those who live outside of town and those who can't afford lofty bills are the reason why the Longoria couple created the mobile clinic Last Best Vet. "We didn't have a lot of money growing up. So, we didn't get to do a lot with our pets and I wanted to change that," stated veterinarian Jayson Longoria.

Emily Brown/MTN News "If you got a problem, you're not stuck, you can't get into vets, you're not stuck. Give us a call, we're gonna get you taken care of." — veterinarian Jayson Longoria

Last Best Vet is based in Potomac but travels throughout the Blackfoot, Seeley-Swan, and Missoula Valleys to serve ailing pets. "Pulled a sock out of a Great Dane about a month ago, a rock out of a little mixed breed lab, probably a couple of weeks after that," Jayson shared.

With their new ambulance — formerly part of an EMS fleet in Bigfork — everything from dental cleanings to surgery to a routine check-up can be done. "They don't have to wait a long time to get in to see anybody. They can be seen immediately and get the care that they need," vet tech and manager Crystal Longoria.

Last Best Vet sets up full days of appointments in different towns to lower costs for clients. "When we have multiple people, we can reduce our fees," said Crystal.

In addition, they can park at client's houses and those in need of care can even bring their pets to the Longoria's home. "We even have an option where you can come to us," Crystal told MTN.

Emily Brown/MTN News "I love to be able to live this way and to help and be with pets all day long," — vet tech and manager Crystal Longoria

Plus, the mobile lifestyle serves the vets well too. Jayson told MTN, "We have a special needs child. He's autistic and nonverbal. [It] just wasn't working for my wife to be doing all the therapies. I was getting close to hanging up the towel on veterinary medicine. And so now when he has his therapies, we don't make appointments during that time."

To schedule with Last Best Vet, contact Crystal directly at (406)-210-2998.