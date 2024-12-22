Red's Bar gift wrapping event raises money for 5-year-old boy fighting cancer

On Saturday Red's Bar looked different than most days. Instead of a Griz game or Super Bowl watch party, a Christmas gift-wrapping fundraiser was held, all proceeds going to a five-year-old battling an aggressive cancer.

“We were informed that one of our kindergartners, a five year old student had cancer and it was very serious, and I didn't know if Mike (Red’s owner) had selected the student that would benefit from this so I reached out and just put his name in,” the primary principal at Hellgate Elementary, Julia McCarthy-McLaverty said.

The spider-man loving kid named Nathan Musick is facing this battle with courage. His symptoms began in his ears.

“The Monday before Thanksgiving I came home from work and saw that his ear was bleeding,” Nathan’s mom, VaDonna Musick said.

What started out as an emergency room visit for his parents quickly led to a scan and biopsy which pointed to the diagnosis of Rhabdomyosarcoma a form of soft tissue cancer.

Nathan was immediately sent to Seattle for over 40 weeks of treatment at the Ronald McDonald House. Both of his parents stepped away from their jobs to be with him.

VaDonna Musick The Musick family altogether

“He’s a very outgoing person and he knows what he wants when he wants it,” VaDonna describes Nathan.

This is his third week of chemo. The treatment divides the family for the holidays as his two siblings remain in Missoula. While Nathan is in Seattle, he is not forgotten here.

“His teacher contacts them give or take daily. She’s also going to Seattle today. We gave her a lot of gifts and cards, she’s stopping to see him and drop off everything,” McCarthy-McLaverty said.

Missoula’s community is standing strong for two parents who just want the best for their son.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The community in action at Red's Bar fundraiser

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for sure, my husbands not really an emotional person, but he’s gotten his emotions pulled a little bit,” said VaDonna.

The opportunity to help with a gift remains until Christmas Eve. People can bring gifts to Red's Bar to get them wrapped. All proceeds go directly to Nathan’s cause.

“I never expected this much support,” VaDonna said.

Red's Bar gift-wrapping fundraiser is open Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the fundraiser runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Musick family also has a GoFundMe.

