Rock Creek mobile veterinary clinic bringing pet health services to rural communities

ROCK CREEK — If someone lives in a rural area and their furry friend needs some help, it might take them a really long time to get to a veterinarian, if they can at all.

However, a mobile clinic based in Rock Creek is looking to change that by bringing veterinary care to people in need, no matter the distance.

“We're trying to just make it more of a convenient and comfortable thing for pets,” shared Dr. Emma Montross.



If a pet is sick, getting them to the vet can be an ordeal of its own.

“Many of our clients would say they either had trouble getting to the vet, just physically maybe can't get in very easily or help find a driver or ride,” explained Dr. Brian Montross.

When people live or are recreating far from a clinic, time matters; even more so in an emergency.

“We see all the way from Drummond to Frenchtown and all of Missoula,” stated Emma.

That’s why, after working in pet hospitals in Missoula for many years, Clinton couple Brian and Emma Montross decided to take their services on the road, becoming Rock Creek Veterinary Clinic.

“We've been able to help a few patients that were like in the backcountry, several hours out and getting to meet us somewhere was closer than driving all the way into an emergency facility," Emma told MTN.

They started the mobile clinic in March of 2024 and are currently bringing all medical gear to homes in their Honda. Soon, they will have a full surgical trailer.

“We have almost an entire clinic with us. So, we are fully equipped with ultrasound, microscopy. We can run some basic lab work just from our vehicle. We have a full pharmacy,” Emma noted.

Plus, they can serve a wide variety of needs.

“Small animals are our forte,” said Brian.

“We do a lot of routine stuff like canine and feline vaccinations. But we get a lot of sick patients too. We do dog fights. Really common ones, there are dogs that have bad habits and eat things they shouldn’t,” Emma elaborated.



When helping a pet at home, the doctors say it makes the visit less intense.

“That seems to be a huge stress reducer for not only the owners but the pets too,” noted Brian.

Emma added, “We all know that our dogs and cats are our family and I think that we want to be able to provide medicine in a comfortable way, but to include the whole family and make it a personal experience and give people the time and the energy that they need.”

The mobile clinic’s phone number is 406-317-2206 and their email is rockcreekveterinary@gmail.com. You can also visit them on Facebook for more details.

“Our prices are pretty comparable to town,” Emma said.

“When you do call us, it's us and you get a doctor on the other side,” stated Brian.