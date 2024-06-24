Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Ronan hosts second annual Summer Solstice Festival

Many people think of Ronan as one of those places you either drive through or stop to get gas at, but the town has much more to offer.
Ronan Summer Solstice Festival
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jun 24, 2024

RONAN — Many people think of Ronan as one of those places you either drive through or stop to get gas at, but one local brewery — and the rest of the town — created an event to show Ronan has much more to offer.

In its second year, Ronan’s Summer Solstice Festival brought hundreds of people from across Western Montana to enjoy local breweries and live music.

Katie Elliott with the Ronan Chamber of Commerce says this event helps introduce the town to Montana residents.

“Our whole goal and Mission is to help our businesses survive and thrive,” Elliott said. “Getting people from outside the community to come into our community and spend dollars here and come off the highway is really big for us.”

One of the businesses that made this Brewfest possible was the Ronan Brewery Co-Op which was created to make downtown Ronan a desirable location.

Brewery general manager Jim Myers says the long-term goal of both the brewery and the festival is to leave a lasting impact on the town.

“It wasn’t so much with the intention of being entirely profitable just sustainable so as a parent and a community member with kids, you want to see that sort of long-term sustainability and longevity through your actions and through your initiatives,” Myers said.

“This Brewfest is just a really nice way to do that and showcase some local food and some local beers and some great music," Myers continued.

Ronan’s next big event will be the Lake County Fair which begins on Friday, June 28.

More local news from KPAX
Missoula Hazardous Waste Collection

Missoula County

Missoula County closer to opening household hazardous waste facility

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
10:58 AM, Jun 24, 2024
Missoula urban camping

Missoula County

Missoula City Council to vote on urban camping ordinance

MTN News
10:18 AM, Jun 24, 2024
Glacier National Park

Western Montana News

Pennsylvania woman drowns at Glacier National Park

MTN News
9:32 AM, Jun 24, 2024
Woodpile for the grills at Old Salt Festival, Helmville

Western Montana News

Helmville's Mannix Ranch hosts second Old Salt Festival

Derek Joseph
8:22 AM, Jun 24, 2024
Glacier National Park Sun Road

Western Montana News

Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun road opens for 2024 season

MTN News
6:49 AM, Jun 22, 2024
Senior Living Expo.jpg

Western Montana News

Connecting to aging services made easier by Senior Living Expo

Claire Peterson
5:23 PM, Jun 21, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader