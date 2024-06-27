Search underway for kayaker reported missing in Kootenai River

LIBBY — A search is underway for a kayaker who went missing near Kootenai Falls near Libby.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says dispatch received a call of a missing person in the Kootenai River shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was reported that two kayakers were having problems when the woman — who has been identified as Jessica Prado — was seen struggling in an eddy in the river.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

A cooler was found near the shore above Kootenai Falls and a damaged kayak and other property were found below the falls, according to a news release.

Two Bear Air Rescue and David Thompson Search and Rescue are continuing to search for Prado.