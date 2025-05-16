Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Shed hunting season kicks off in Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area

Shed hunt 2025
Emily Brown/MTN News
It was a busy morning in Clearwater for opening day of shed hunting as groups gathered to hopefully find a prized set of antlers
Shed hunt 2025
Posted

CLEARWATER — It was a busy morning in Clearwater for opening day of shed hunting as groups gathered to hopefully find a prized set of antlers.

For many years, cars would line the side of Highway 83 and hunters would sprint up the hills when the area opened at noon.

This year, like last year, a lottery determined when cars could arrive and line up.

Some groups even brought horses and pack animals to help with their adventure.

The thrill of the search is what keeps many coming back year after year, like Quinlenn Tennison.

"Here especially, it's a family thing, so it's like all my family comes, they're all in the line in the back and we've got three other people going in on horses and we have one mule," Tennison said. "So, for me like this is like the biggest part of where I find God, that's where I strive."

quinlenn
"Trying to keep my eyes on the ground is kind of the hardest transition from hunting to shed hunting" — Quinlenn Tennison

As a reminder, anyone 12 or older looking to shed hunt in wildlife management areas must have a valid conservation license.

If you have a fishing or hunting license, you automatically have a conservation license.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader