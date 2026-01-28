Storm cleanup and restoration underway in Lincoln County

LIBBY — Last month, Lincoln County was hit by two extreme weather events when flooding and major wind rocked the region.

The Montana National Guard and the Montana Dept of Emergency Services have been assisting the county with cleanup efforts ever since.

On Tuesday, they flew a Black Hawk Helicopter over the region to survey the storm damage.

“It was around nine bridges, and then we also had some pretty significant culverts that washed out, that took out roadways as well,” Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Boyd White said.

Flying high above Lincoln County paints a clear picture of just how much damage was done by extreme weather events in December, and the long road to recovery still ahead.

“This is the most significant damage that I recall, I know we’ve had some pretty significant storms in the past, but I was pretty young at the time,” White said.

White said crews are actively working on multiple washed out bridges across Lincoln County as permitting allows.

“There’s a significant amount of debris from the trees and the other vegetation that was left and deposited along the streambanks that we want to get removed to prevent any issues in the future such as high water in the spring, we want to get those trees and that debris out so that it doesn’t create other issues for us,” White said.

Delila Bruno with Montana Disaster and Emergency Services said cleanup and repair work in Lincoln County will cost at least $10 million through a mix of state and federal funding.

“Damage assessments have been collected; we have submitted a request for a presidential disaster declaration which would then be able to provide some funding support in addition to what the states able to provide and then the community as well,” Bruno said.

Bruno said there’s no current finish line for when bridges and roadways will be fully restored.

She said the state will be offering support and resources every step of the way as Lincoln County builds back.

“Just know that when this does happen there’s a community of people across the state that are willing to help out, and we’re glad to provide the support for this town,” Bruno said.