Suspicious death of Polson woman under investigation

POLSON — The Lake County Sheriff is investigating the suspicious death of a Polson woman.

Sheriff Don Bell says on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Lake County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on a woman in Polson who hadn't been heard by family for a few days.

Bell says officers responded and found the woman deceased in her home under suspicious circumstances.

The woman has been identified as 48-year-old Kimberly Goodson of Polson.

Goodson's body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner's Office with the assistance of the Polson Police Department.