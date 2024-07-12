Swimmer’s Itch reported near Flathead Lake; how you can avoid it

POLSON — There is nothing better than jumping in the lake on a hot summer day, but one thing you don’t want to take home is Swimmer’s Itch.

It’s been reported near Flathead Lake in Polson and many people still don’t know what Swimmer’s Itch is. We talked with CSKT Environmental Protection Services Division Manager Chauncey Means to learn more.

He said Swimmer’s Itch is a parasite from snails found in the slower waters near the shore where snails tend to rest. Means said it is a natural life cycle that occurs more in the summer when it is interrupted by swimmers.

Means provided some tips on how to avoid getting the itch.

“I would advise them to not swim in cloudy water near vegetation in the water. That's where you find snails when you get out of the water, make sure you towel off. you know, so that you don't create that situation where swimmer's itch could burrow into your skin.

Means said CSKT Natural Resources is also working to reduce Swimmers Itch. A bid has been set to install showers at parks near the lake. Showers will also be placed at six tribal and non-tribal parks.

CSKT would like to avoid the risk of runoff water entering the lake and the project will require infrastructure work. The project is being funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant and Means said they hope to have the work finished by next summer.

Additional information about Swimmer's Itch can be found on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.