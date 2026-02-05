Three-vehicle accident shuts Highway 93 down for over an hour

POLSON — A serious three-vehicle accident at Highway 93 and Tower Road required an hour-and-a-half highway closure for complex rescue operations on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., according to Polson Rural Fire District's Facebook.

Polson Rural Fire District responded to the crash and found one person trapped in their vehicle with serious injuries. The extent of damage and the vehicle's design complicated extrication efforts, resulting in PRFD to request mutual aid from Polson City Fire for additional resources.

After successfully freeing the trapped victim, they were airlifted to Kalispell for treatment. A second driver was transported by ground ambulance.

The highway remained closed during the lengthy rescue operation to ensure safety for both victims and emergency responders.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response including Polson City Fire Department, Polson Ambulance Inc., ALERT helicopter service, Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Dispatch.

PRFD thanked the public for their patience during the extended highway closure.