White-nose Syndrome found in bats at Libby Dam

LIBBY - The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, a devastating disease in bats, has been found on two bats captured at the Libby Dam.

The Libby Dam has one of the largest known bat maternity roosts in the state.

This is the first time the fungus has been found west of the Continental Divide in Montana, and it comes after a recent detection in Bonner County, Idaho.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks called the Lincoln County detection "concerning."

Since its detection in 2006, the disease has spread across 40 states and Canada, killing millions and nearly wiping out some populations.

The fungus was first found in Montana in 2020, and the disease was confirmed a year later.

FWP says that tracking the disease is important because bats play a vital role in Montana's ecosystems, although the disease does not impact humans.

People visiting areas where bats roost are asked to follow decontamination protocols and report concerns about sick bats.